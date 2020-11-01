Senior journalist Salim Asmi passes away

KARACHI: Senior journalist and former editor of daily Dawn Saleem Asmi passed away here on Saturday. He was 84.

Confirming his demise, the family said Asmi had been suffering from some serious ailments for some time.

The announcement of his funeral prayers will be made once his two sons return from abroad, according to Arman Sabir, Secretary of the Karachi Press Club.

Asmi was born on November 29, 1934, in Jhansi but he spent his formative years in Delhi. After Partition, his father migrated to Pakistan and settled in Hyderabad, where he completed his school education. Later, the family moved to Karachi and Asmi did his Masters in English literature from the University of Karachi.

During his studies in college and university, Asmi played an active role in left-leaning student politics under the banner of the Democratic Students Federation (DSF) and the National Students Federation (NSF).

According to senior journalist Beena Sarwar, Asmi had closely worked with Dr Mohammad Sarwar, her father, Dr Adib Rizvi, Dr Haroon Ahmed, and other student leaders in organising the left-leaning student movements.

The late Abul Hasnat, a former staffer of Dawn and Express Tribune, in his memoirs had mentioned that when the DSF was banned after the bloody students’ protests on January 8, 1953, it was at the residence of Asmi in Pir Ilahi Bux Colony that the young activists held regular secret meetings to keep their movement alive.

According to his colleagues, Asmi began his journalistic career in 1959 after completing his education. His first job was at The Times of Karachi as a trainee sub-editor. Like most journalists from his era, he became part of The Pakistan Times and later became the newspaper’s city editor.

As a member of the core team in the early 1980s, Asmi designed the first layout of The Muslim, a paper that became the nursery for many journalists in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. During Ziaul Haq’s regime, he was sentenced to imprisonment by a military court. Later, he moved to Dubai to become the news editor of the Khaleej Times. In 1988 he returned and joined Dawn where he served as its news editor, a position he continued to hold till he was elevated as its Editor in March 2000. He retired in 2003. According to journalists working at Dawn, Asmi is credited for launching the Books and Authors magazine of the newspaper.