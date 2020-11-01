35 dead in magnitude 7 Turkish quake

BAYRAKLI, Turkey: Rescuers raced against the clock to save people trapped under rubble in Turkey and Greece on Saturday as anguished mourners buried the first victims of a powerful earthquake that claimed 37 lives.

The 7.0 magnitude quake killed 35 people and injured nearly 900 in Turkey after striking on Friday afternoon near the west coast town of Seferihisar in Izmir province.

Also killing two teenagers on their way home from school in Greece, it caused a mini-tsunami on the Aegean island of Samos and a sea surge that turned streets into rushing rivers in one Turkish coastal town.

Turkish authorities registered nearly 600 aftershocks, dozens of them stronger than 4.0 magnitude, complicating the search for those believed to still be breathing under mountains of concrete debris.

In Bayrakli, near the Turkish coastal resort city of Izmir that was heaviest hit, families and friends looked on in agony, exhaustion and hope as workers painstakingly lifted slabs of flattened apartment blocks.

Jubilation, relief and tears of joy greeted every recovered survivor. Cries of pain accompanied black bags holding bodies removed from the disaster zone.

"Let me see who it is!" one man shouted.

In small green spaces close to the damaged buildings, tents went up for frightened families to spend the night.

"It was so cold last night," said Nilgun Yikariz, 59, who was sleeping on the grass in a small tent outside her destroyed apartment.

Nearby, Azize Akkoyun recognised parts of her family´s apartment in the ruins as she waited for news about her missing loved ones.

"Those curtains, they belonged to my daughters in-law," Akkoyun told AFP. "God willing they will come out alive."

The government´s disaster agency AFAD said 100 people hadbeen rescued.

"All of Greece is mourning," added visiting Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who broke a longstanding chill in relations with Turkey by calling President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to express his support.

Erdogan was expected to visit Izmir later on Saturday, giving encouragement to families and to signal that Turkish authorities had not lost hope. Following the earthquake, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo an said all government institutes had sprung into action to help the city.

“We stand with all our citizens affected by the earthquake with all means possible. All our respective institution and ministers have been mobilised,” he said.

Moreover, people in Izmir and neighbouring provinces were warned by the AFAD to stay away from their homes if there is visible damage to the buildings.

In Bayrakli´s city centre, families wept and prayed at the first funerals for the victims of the quake.

“I can´t cry anymore. Look I´m not crying,” one woman wailed. “Mother, when will I see you again?”

Meanwhile, the entire political leadership of Pakistan Saturday expressed heartfelt grief over the loss of life in the Turkish quake.

Expressing immense grief and sorrow, Prime Minister Imran Khan extended condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the people of Turkey for the loss of precious lives in the quake.

In a tweet, the premier offered any help that Ankara might need during these testing times as he recalled Turkey’s all-out support during the devastating earthquake that hit the northern areas of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir back in 2005.

“We stand with the Turkish nation, offering every help we can give. We can never forget the way Turkey stood with us when the devastating earthquake hit Pak & AJK in 2005,” the prime minister twittered.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed deep grief over the quake and loss of precious lives and said the government and people of Pakistan were standing with their Turkish brethren in their present critical ordeal. He condoled with the bereaved families and prayed for an early recovery of injured people. He said the government was ready to extend help to their Turkish brethren. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz expressed grief over the loss of precious lives in the quake. “We equally share the grief of our Turkish brothers and sisters in this hour of difficulty and tragedy,” he twittered.

The minister condoled with the bereaved families and prayed for an early recovery of the injured.

President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari expressed deep grief for the government and people of Turkey over the destruction caused by the quake in Izmir and condoled with the bereaved families.