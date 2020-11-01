Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over LoC violations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday summoned a senior Indian diplomat at Foreign Ministry to register strong protest over ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday.

The violation of LoC by the Indian forces in Nezapir and Rakhchikri Sectors seriously injured two innocent civilians including 22-year-old Rukhsana Shaheen, daughter of Muhammad Iqbal, resident of Kirni village, and 36-year-old Muhammad Azam, son of Chanan Din, resident of Akhori village.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement that the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary had been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars and automatic weapons. This year, India has committed 2580 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in martyrdom of 19 people and seriously injuring 199 innocent civilians, he added. Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.