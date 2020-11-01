Levelling treason charges sign of ruling party’s defeat: PML-N

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership Saturday termed the propaganda campaign against the party and levelling of treason charges against the party leaders under the Indian media influence a sign of defeat of the ruling party.

The party leaders met here on Saturday and strongly condemned the negative campaign against former speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. They said that despite issuance of a clarification, such tactics were, in fact, attracting the attention of people towards every front including inflation, unemployment, destruction of economy and foreign policy.

The senior party leaders expressed their concerns over rising inflation, unemployment, economic collapse, foreign policy failures in the country and the internal and external situation of Pakistan.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq, PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Senator Pervez Rashid, Punjab President Rana Sanaullah, Khwaja Saad Rafique, Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan, central spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, Mian Javed Latif, party’s Deputy Secretary General Ataullah Tarar and others were also present.

They expressed satisfaction over successful meetings of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Gujranwala, Karachi and Quetta. They said people showed enthusiasm in political struggle of the PDM and participated in the meetings.

The meeting said the incumbent government had exhibited the worst incompetence, and it was also covering up corruption of its own people and allies.

The meeting decided that in the next phase, common people and the party workers should be activated to make the PDM meetings in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa success.

They said the PML-N was playing a historic role from the PDM and the party platforms against the vote theft and for the constitutional, legal, democratic and economic rights of the people. They said the party would continue playing its role with even more force in future.

The meeting demanded that the party president and leader of the opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz should be given all lawful facilities in jail. They strongly condemned the intimidation and said that the illegal actions of the prime minister, who had gone insane in fascism and political revenge, could not save his government. The meeting also appreciated the spirit of the party leaders and workers who were standing in the field with full determination and courage under the leadership of party supremo Nawaz Sharif. The meeting also discussed the party’s future programmes, political activities and political struggle.

Separately, the PML-N also organised the Seeratun-Nabi Conference at the party’s Central Secretariat in Model Town.

Speaking to the media after the conference, PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said the federal government had proved a total failure, which was evident from its distribution of certificates of treason among its opponents.

He said Ayaz Sadiq’s statement was true that if the government wanted to release Indian pilot, it should have been done after two to four days later.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan acted in haste because he could not bear the pressure. He said that the PML-N respected all institutions of Pakistan, adding that the institutions would be strong only when they would run according to the Constitution.

He claimed that a dispute was prevailing between Akhtar Mengal and Sanaullah Zehri. “We did not want Sanaullah Zehri to attend the meeting,” he said in response to a question.

Ahsan Iqbal said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) had commanded the Muslims to speak the truth and keep good relations with their neighbours.

PML-N Deputy Secretary General Ataullah Tarar and scholars of various schools of thought also participated in the conference.

Ahsan said the government was resorting to treason cases to cover up its incompetence. He said the PML-N statement was aimed at saving Pakistan.

Ayaz Sadiq’s criticism was related to the foreign minister, he said adding no one had the right to give another Pakistani a certificate of treason.

Meanwhile, Former National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has said he stands by his stance as he never gave irresponsible statements.

Talking to media, he said the government is making his remarks intentionally controversial. He didn’t give any “irresponsible statement” and stands by the stance he adopted in the lower house of the parliament. He said that in the coming days, people will see that Pakistan has a clear message for India that “we as the Pakistani nation are one”. “We have political differences but we are one against India,” said the former NA speaker.

Pakistan Democratic Movement Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman who called on Ayaz Sadiq at his residence was present at the press conference.

Over a question that the government is accusing him of revealing national secrets, Ayaz claimed that he was privy to “many secrets” as he used to be the head of the National Security Committee of Parliament, but never gave any “irresponsible statement and will never give one”. “We are political people and gave statements against our political opponents and will keep on giving such statements,” he added.

Talking about the label of traitor, Ayaz said he has no right to call anyone traitor and similarly no one has the right to term him traitor. “As a society, we have different opinions but in the end we are all Pakistanis,” he said, adding that India will not succeed in its plans.

Answering another question, he said: “Our political thinking can be different but when it comes to Pakistan, the Pakistani nation is united.” He said people may disagree with his statement, but the “colour” being given to it does not benefit Pakistan.

“I have spoken against the government, but they tried to link my statement to the Pakistan Army,” he said. “Please keep the Pakistan Army out of political fights,” he said and alleged that the government is playing into the hands of Indian media.

Replying to a question about the visit of Maulana Fazlur Rehman to his residence, he said the visit was scheduled 10 days earlier and it has nothing to do with the statement he made in the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman thanked Ayaz for the invitation. “In our country, there should be limits to our differences,” said the PDM chief, adding that the opposition held the right to difference of opinion. “We do not need certificates of patriotism from them.” He said it is a sign of the “end of times” that people from the Muslim League are being labelled as traitors. He said the “political colour” given to Ayaz Sadiq’s statement does not benefit Pakistan’s narrative. He said the selected government is trying to support the unsuccessful narrative that was created in India.

“The opposition has reservations about the government on its silence on Kashmir and its foreign policy failures,” he said while replying to a question. He said the government tried to create a storm in a teacup over Sadiq’s statement. “It is our responsibility to keep our politics according to the law and the Constitution,” he said, adding that the PDM an anti-government alliance of 11 opposition parties has a clear stance that there was rigging on July 25, 2018. “We do not accept the basis of this government,” he said, adding that he may hold a march towards Islamabad again.

Talking about the institutions, he said: “Nobody is above criticism. Our institutions think they are sacred and are above criticism but we do not accept this rule. We are against ‘blasphemous’ attitude, whether it is related to courts or opposition.” He concluded that the PTI government has bankrupted the country and Pakistan is at risk under this government.