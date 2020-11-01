British actor Sean Connery dies at 90

LONDON: Legendary actor Sean Connery, best known for playing the original on-screen James Bond, has died at the age of 90 prompting an outpouring of tributes for one of Britain´s best-loved screen heroes.

The star´s son Jason Connery told the BBC that his father died peacefully in his sleep overnight while in the Bahamas, having been "unwell for some time".

"We are all working at understanding this huge event as it only happened so recently," he added, calling his father´s passing “a sad loss for all people around the world who enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor.”

Connery, who became Sir Sean in 2000, won numerous awards during his decades-spanning career encompassing an array of big-screen hits, including an Oscar, three Golden Globes and two Bafta awards.

But it is his smooth, Scottish-accented portrayal of the suave licensed-to-kill spy 007 that earned him lasting worldwide fame and adoration.

The first actor to utter the unforgettable “Bond, James Bond”, Connery made six official films as novelist Ian Fleming´s creation, giving what many still consider as the definitive portrayal. “He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond,” said the movie franchise´s producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

“He revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent.” The pair added Connery was “undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.” The Scottish actor was on a number of occasions voted by fans as the best actor to have played Bond, beating out current 007 Daniel Craig and Roger Moore. “It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema,” Craig tweeted. A message on a Twitter account maintained for the late Moore, who died in 2017, said that Moore and Connery “were friends for many decades and Roger always maintained Sean was the best ever James Bond. RIP.” —AFP