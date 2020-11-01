11 including a doctor die: Corona intensity worrying, says NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The number of confirmed corona cases in the country on Saturday rose to 332,186 with reporting of 908 new cases.

According to the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 11 people, including a doctor, died on Saturday. The number of total deaths stood at 6,806.

No affected person was on ventilator in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan, while 98 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,884 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied, media reports say.

Some 32,933 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 11,504 in Sindh, 11,432 in Punjab, 3,211 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,229 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 603 in Balochistan, 355 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 599 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 313,527 people have recovered so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 332,186 cases have been detected so far, including AJK 4,046, Balochistan 15,887, GB 4,229, ICT 19,594, KP 39,361, Punjab 103,831 and Sindh 145,238.

About 6,806 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,620 Sindh among seven of them died in hospital and two out of hospital on Thursday, 2,354 in Punjab seven of them died in hospital on Thursday, 1,276 in KP where two of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Thursday, 215 in ICT, 149 in Balochistan, 92 in GB and 89 in AJK among one of them died in hospital on Thursday.

A total of 4,409,537 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities.

Some 808 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

Meanwhile, expressing concern over the deteriorating situation of the pandemic in Pakistan, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Saturday hinted that "more drastic measures" could be taken to control the spread of the virus.

“More drastic measures could be taken if coronavirus situation deteriorates further. Provinces should complete administrative preparations,” said the NCOC in a statement after a special session in Islamabad.

The NCOC also directed the provinces to ensure that the medical supplies were fulfilled and review the situation in the hospitals.

It also urged the provinces to ensure that the standard operating procedures were followed.

The statement comes two days after Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar announced that Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity rate crossed 3% mark for the first time in more than 70 days.