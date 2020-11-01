SCBA president thanks lawyers for support in election

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Syed Qalb-e-Hassan on behalf of lawyers’ independent group has extend his earnest regards and utmost respect, particularly to all the members of legal fraternity, who have voted/supported in the recent election of the Association.

Abdul Latif Afridi from Asma Jahangir group on Friday was elected as President Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the outgoing SCBA president Syed Qalbe Hassan said that this triumph and success would have not been possible without the continuous support and faith of our members who once again helped them in achieving a heavy mandate and they are thankful to all of them.

He said that the legal fraternity while posing its trust on democratic values have cast its vote in a favour of a personality (Abdul Lateef Afridi) having democratic mind whose services for upholding democracy and constitution is on record.

It is believed that the new cabinet will continue the policies of lawyers’ Independent group for independence of judiciary, rule of law and more importantly shall strive for the betterment and welfare of our learned members and will continue its efforts for the prosperity and well being of our worthy members in future as well. At this occasion, the SCBA president has also extended gratitude to political parties especially (Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz) whose cooperation helped lawyers independent group to achieve this remarkable victory.