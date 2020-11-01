What was said in Parliament couldn’t be challenged: Sana

LAHORE: Punjab PML-N president Rana Sanaullah has said when Ayaz Sadiq was making a statement in the National Assembly, were the speaker and government members asleep?

Talking to the media on the occasion of his appearance in the anti-narcotics court here on Saturday, PML-N Rana Sanaullah said the spokesperson of the government was nothing but abusive to the opposition.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan praised the members who abuse the opposition.

The gang that was engrossed in revenge and hatred was dominating the country. The incompetent gang was doing nothing but revengeful politics, he said.

He said the government has nothing to do but to attribute the opposition’s statements to the Indian statement. People have to pay billions of rupees more in terms of flour, sugar and electricity prices but no one cares, he added.

The government’s decisions were not made in time due to which the burden fell on people. The cabinet members themselves were saying that there was a five-hour meeting. The agenda is something and Prime Minister Imran Khan says that he will not spare anyone, he said.

He said what was said in the parliament could not be challenged anywhere.

Billions of rupees were also looted from people in the form of recent price hike, he said, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan started the proceedings of every meeting by criticising Nawaz Sharif. He claimed that Imran Khan called the IG jail and threatened not to give any facility to Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz.

The present government has no agenda except revenge, he maintained and said if the fire of revenge spreads to the streets the situation will not be under anyone’s control, the PML-N leader said.