American voters will reject Trump in elections: London mayor

LONDON: London Mayor Sadiq Khan has hoped that American voters will reject Donald Trump and his hate politics in the historic elections next week.

In an exclusive interview with The News and Geo here, the London mayor said that he’s not opposed to Donald Trump because the American president has been personally attacking and putting his life in danger but because the US president poses danger to American democracy, free world, Muslims, minorities and anyone who doesn’t agree with him.

Sadiq Khan said: “I have always been clear about Donald Trump even before he became President of the United States of America (USA) and from the first day after he became president that he’s somebody who doesn’t understand the beauty of democracy, pluralism and diversity. He’s somebody who treats Muslims with suspicions. He has said offensive things about Muslims, women, about Mexicans that I find offensive.”

The choice for the American people, Khan said, is very simple in this election: “an awful, bad, anti-equality, anti-Muslim Donald Trump or Joe Biden. If I was voting in this section I will be voting for Joe Biden.”

Donald Trump has launched several attacks on Sadiq Khan, invoking his strong reaction but Khan said: “It’s not about me. I have 24/7 police protection as a result of the statements made by Trump but it’s not about me. It’s about the world. The American president is the leader of the free world, he has a huge amount of power and responsibility and he has to use it sensibly. Reputation of the United States has been tarnished in the last four years; reputation of American democracy and quality has been tarnished. It’s really important that America has great leaders and its important Biden repairs the damage done by Trump. We believe in equality and treat each other with respect and we hope the new president will repair the damage done by Trump.”

Sadiq Khan revealed that Pakistanis and Bangladeshis in London are twice more likely to die, due to COVID-19 pandemic, as compared to a white person because Pakistanis and Bangladeshis are over-represented in menial jobs such as bus drivers, factories, shop and other low-paid areas. He said the chances of someone dying as a result of working in these jobs is three times more than someone working in office jobs or managerial jobs. “Many Pakistani are in front line jobs, in factories, bus and private hire jobs as well as in other menial jobs”.

The London mayor said that the death rates of communities and studies conducted in the aftermath of the first wave of COVID-19 related deaths has established these facts. Khan said that he had asked the Equalities and Human Rights Commission to investigate these deaths. “I have asked for an investigation into these deaths but the Tory government is in denial and they don’t accept there are structural inequalities, racism, and equality issues. They finally accepted that ethnicities of the deceased will be written in the death certificates.”

Sadiq Khan blamed Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government of “punishing Londoners” by imposing harsh conditions on the City of London. Sadiq Khan pointed out the extension of congestion charge zones, extension of congestion timing and increase in rates of congestion payments and termed them as punishing for commuters and businesses.

He said the Transport for London (TFL) is a world-class service but it has come under financial issues as less people are using services after the first lockdown. He said the government is “punishing us” and “requiring us to increase congestion charge to £15 and now asking us to extend the congestion charge zone to South to North circular which means four million additional Londoners will be paying $15 and I have said ‘No’”.

Sadiq Khan said he was aware that private hire drivers and small and big businesses alike were suffering as a result of this. He said: “I know businesses are struggling because of the pandemic and these changes. I am upset that the government is punishing Londoners and punishing businesses around our city.”

Sadiq Khan resolved that London would bounce back to its day of glory pre-COVID 19. “We have suffered due to fires, great plagues and terror attacks and we have always come back stronger, we will recover strongly and we will be greater even afterwards.”