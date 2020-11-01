Talents of Pakistani youth praised at 3rd Silk Road competition

BEIJING: Talents of Pakistani youth received high appreciation at the award-giving ceremony of 3rd Silk Road competition held here, Gwadar Pro reported on Saturday.

A total of 20 Pakistani youth took part in the competition, and 7 of them won prizes. Two prize-winners in an interview to Gwadar Pro said, he had spent almost three years in China and during this time he achieved things which he wouldn’t have achieved anywhere in the world.

China has given him opportunities and support more than his expectations. Actually it helped him to be the best version of myself and gave me a platform to meet people from all over the world and learn new things on behalf of his country,” said Danish Yaqoob, the first prize winner of the speech competition.

Danish gave a speech at the competition on the theme of ‘The most important thing we have is health’ and got the first prize.

He thanked China for giving him an international arena to express his idea. He said that, “I have seen thousands of Pakistani students studying in China who got scholarships to study various degree programs.