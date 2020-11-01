21 shops sealed over SOPs violation

LAHORE : The district administration continued to implement the SOPs for prevention of coronavirus and sealed 21 shops on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik said that shops were sealed for not implementing corona SOPs. Shalimar Assistant Commissioner Mehdi Maloff visited Garhi Shahu and sealed a car showroom of a brand, an electronics shop and a tobacco house. A person was arrested from a milk shop for not wearing mask.

Cant Assistant Commissioner Marzia Saleem sealed six shops on Bedian Road. City AC Tabriz Murree sealed 12 shops at Gulshan-e-Ravi.

The DC said a total of 21 shops were sealed. He said operations were being carried as the SOPs were not being implemented. He said the shops of the shopkeepers not acting upon the SOPs would be sealed.

Rates of vegetables: The district administration on Saturday issued new rates for vegetables.

Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik said the first grade potato (new raw peel) is being sold at a minimum of Rs74 to Rs78 per kg and second grade potato (new raw peel) at a minimum rate of Rs 68 to Rs72 kg.

He said the first grade onion is being sold at minimum rate of Rs64 to Rs67kg while second grade onions are being sold at minimum price of Rs59 to Rs62 per kg.

The first class tomatoes are being sold at a minimum rate of Rs145 to Rs155 kg and second class tomatoes are at a minimum of Rs130 to Rs 140kg.

DC Lahore said that garlic is being sold at Rs258 to Rs262 kg and ginger, china, at Rs395 to Rs 405kg. The first grade green chilli is being sold at Rs170 to Rs175 kg and second grade green chilli is being sold at Rs150 to Rs155kg.

Lemons are being sold at Rs69 to Rs 72kg. Turnip is available for Rs48 to Rs50 per kg. Bitter gourd is available at Rs45 to Rs47 per kg.

He said that the district administration of Lahore was providing every possible relief to the people.