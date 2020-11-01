No new dengue case in 24 hours

LAHORE : Six more patients have been confirmed positive of dengue virus during the last 48 hours, which raised the total cases of dengue fever in Punjab to 192 in the current year, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Saturday.

However, no confirmed case of dengue virus was reported in the last 24 hours.

All six patients have been confirmed as dengue virus positive in Lahore. As many as 10 dengue fever patients are under treatment in hospitals, while all other patients have recovered. No death due to dengue fever occurred in Punjab in the current year.

Lahore and Rawalpindi have been most affected districts due to confirmed dengue virus cases as well as presence of dengue larvae in houses and outdoor places.

In Punjab, Lahore and Rawalpindi districts have registered maximum number of 71 and 16 confirmed cases of dengue virus, respectively, this year. Islamabad, however, 30 cases of dengue virus were confirmed.

Dengue larvae were found in 870 houses in Rawalpindi and 838 houses in Lahore in the last one week. Presence of dengue larvae was found at 66 outdoor spots in Rawalpindi, 35 outdoor places in Faisalabad and 23 outdoor spots in Lahore in the last one week.

self-examination: Zimal Society, an all-women society of University of Engineering and Technology, organised an awareness seminar on breast cancer on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, medical consultant Naila Jabeen said thorough self-examination of the body by women was important. She said doctor should be immediately consulted if any irregular change was felt in the body.

Prof Dr Rehana Sharif, staff adviser, Zimal Society and Dr Shamaila Shahzadi and other female faculty members and students from different departments participated in the event.

Cycle rally: Following the rising air pollution and smog, Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) organised a bicycle rally here on Saturday. Wasa Vice-Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood, MD WASA Syed Zahid Aziz and all officers participated in the rally. Wasa MD Syed Zahid Aziz and all other Wasa officers reached the Wasa office on bicycles in the form of a rally. While talking to the media, the Wasa MD said the purpose of the rally was to promote anti-smog activities in the City.

Due to smog, all the staff of Wasa Lahore will come to the offices on bicycles once a week, announced the MD.

He said 45 per cent of air pollution in Lahore was caused by vehicular traffic, therefore, Wasa want to encourage cycling in the city.

PhDs: Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to four students.

Ms Rabail Hassan Toor ,daughter of Khalid Farooq, has been awarded a PhD in the subject of Biological Sciences after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Osteogenic and Anti-Obesity Potential of Gissusquadrangularis: Elucidation of Differentiation Process in Mouse Pre-osteoblastast and Pre-adipocyte Cell Lines’, Fariha Anjum, d/o Maqsood Ahmad, in Islamic Studies after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Juristic and Theological Interpretations in Brief Contemporary Urdu Exegesis: A Comparative Study’, Muhammad Sulaiman Saeed, son of Muhammad Saeed Shaheen, Biological Sciences (biochemistry) after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Gene Cloning, Expression in Escherichia Coli and Characterization of Recombinant Exonuclease from Thermococcus Kodakarensis’ and Sumaira Kanwal, d/o Allah Ditta, in the subject of Environmental Sciences after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Influence of Torrefaction on the Grindability and Thermochemical Characterization of Pakistani Torrefied Biomasses and Coal.’