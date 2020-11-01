3 COVID-19 patients die, 185 new infections reported in 24 hours

LAHORE : As many as 10 COVID-19 patients died and 429 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 48 hours, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department on Saturday.

Three deaths of COVID-19 patients and 185 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours were reported.

The toll of fatalities rose to 2,357 in Punjab while the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 104,016 in the province. Out of a total of 104,016 infections in Punjab, as many as 101,236 citizens contracted the virus through local transmission. The remaining 2,780 COVID-19 infections were confirmed among members of Tableeghi Jamaat, Zaireen returning from Iran and prisoners.