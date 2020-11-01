Strategy to provide basic commodities to people at doorstep: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE : Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Saturday the government had devised a strategy to provide basic commodities to people at their doorstep through Sahulat bazaars.

She said this while visiting a Sahulat bazaar at Islampura to monitor the prices and quality of essential commodities. She said that the Sahulat bazaars had been opened on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to facilitate the people. She said that adequate stock of basic commodities was available in the bazaars. The minister said that the essential commodities were available there for people at affordable prices.

She directed the staff to ensure that people did not face any difficulty at the Sahulat bazaars. Dr Yasmin said the government was trying its best to facilitate people through these bazars.

She said that flour, sugar, pulses, fruits, vegetables, meat and other essential food items were available at the officially-fixed rates in these bazaars.

The health minister said that deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners were monitoring these bazaars regularly.

Dr Yasmin was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Tabraiz Murree and notables of the area.

She visited different stalls and inquired from the visitors about their experience with regard to the quality and prices of the items. The visitors to the Sahulat bazaar expressed satisfaction on the quality and prices and asked the minister to continue with the initiative.