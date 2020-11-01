close
Sun Nov 01, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2020

Man sets ex-wife ablaze

Lahore

LAHORE : A woman was set ablaze allegedly by her ex-husband over a domestic dispute at Kahna on Saturday.

Police said victim Kinza went to her former husband’s house near Rohi Drain to bring back her daughter, Aliza. Accused Ahmad, instead of handing the daughter over to her exchanged harsh words with her. He was so frustrated that he set her on fire. The victim suffered severe burn injuries and was admitted to Jinnah Hospital.

