Hamza to face accountability like common criminals, says Fayyaz Chohan

LAHORE: Minister for Information Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, responding to Hamza Shahbaz’s refusal to go to court in an armoured vehicle, has said this attitude is highly condemnable.

He said Hamza Shahbaz in his desire to travel on a luxury car or a chartered plane has forgotten that he is not going to Shalamar Bagh or on his birthday but he is going to court as a certified accused who is convicted of corruption of trillions of dollars and money laundering. He stated that the attitude of Hamza Shahbaz has not changed yet. He said Hamza has been seeing VVIP accountability for the last two years. Now he will enjoy accountability like a common criminal, the minister said.

Giving comments on the ‘split’ of Sharif family, Fayyazul Hassan said families of Shahbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif have been divided into two parts. People of Shahbaz Sharif family have left visiting Jati Umrah. He said maternal uncle of Begum Safdar Awan, Nawaz Sharif and Abbas Sharif have united against Shahbaz Sharif family. He said according to his information Begum Safdar Awan will meet Shahbaz Sharif in jail in a day or two but outcome of this meeting will be nothing.