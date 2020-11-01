AJK President stresses decisive efforts to free Held Kashmir

LAHORE : AZAD Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan emphasised the need for initiating decisive political and diplomatic efforts for realising the dream of the freedom of Indian held Kashmir instead of only looking towards the United Nations for solving the issue.

“I want to tell you no decision will come from the UN in favour of the people of Kashmir,” he said while addressing a reception in his honour at Jamaat-e-Islami headquarters Mansoorah.

“There is a need to start parallel diplomatic and political efforts and for this the political parties and the Kashmiri and Pakistani community in different countries could play a vital role to mobilise the international community and rights organizations against Indian massacre in the occupied area”, he said. He said India had already started a planned genocide of the Kashmiri Muslims and its ultimate mission was to change the Muslim majority into minority. To complete the task, he said, New Delhi started settlement of Indian Hindus in the area and so far thousands of extremists of the RSS and the BJP were allotted land in the held valley. The entire situation, he warned, posed a serious threat not only to Kashmir cause but the existence and stability of Pakistan.

He said Kashmiris were compelled to live in detention camps and under worst torture for more than a year. India was trying to tell the world that everything is normal there, he said. “Fanatics of BJP and RSS are instigating the Indian government to attack Azad Kashmir and Pakistan,” he said, highlighting the need to counter the Indian propaganda and its designs with the unanimous national efforts.

Sardar Masood lauded the role of the JI for the Kashmir cause, saying its decades’ long struggle for the freedom of Kashmir was a story of countless sacrifices. He particularly mentioned the role of the JI youth for the cause. In this age of hybrid war, he said, the role of the young generation for Kashmir struggle was of key importance. He appealed the youth to hold the torch of freedom of Kashmir and spread its light all over the world by using modern technologies.

JI ameer Senator Sirajul Haq and other leaders and workers warmly received the AJK President at Mansoora.

Senator Sirajul Haq in his address highlighted the need for development of a National Action Plan for the freedom of Kashmir. He regretted the government failed to fight decisively for the Kashmir cause after the Indian move to abrogate the special status of the held area last year. He said only a strong and developed Pakistan could confront the India design for the region but the PTI government left no stone unturned to damage the state institutions and economy and weaken the country.

Senator Siraj also called for the boycott of the French products and severing diplomatic ties with Paris. He said the OIC meeting should be called on emergency basis to chalk out a plan for the protection of the dignity of Holy Prophet (SAW) and other great religious personalities.

Meanwhile, JI ameer addressed the oath taking ceremony of the emirs of different districts from southern Punjab. He reminded the government of its promise to create a separate South Punjab province.

He said the PTI completed half of its tenure but it failed to fulfill any of its promises it made with the masses during election campaigns. He said the PTI, the PML-N and the PPP were the sides of the same coin.