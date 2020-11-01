Some Opp leaders have crossed all limits of enmity: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE : Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said the statements of Ayaz Sadiq and some opposition leaders are incomprehensible and totally against national interest. These statements are a reflection of the stance of the enemy of the country. The Pakistanis reject such obnoxious statements. Ayaz Sadiq and some opposition leaders have crossed all limits of enmity with the nation.

The CM while reacting to Ayaz Sadiq's controversial statement said that the entire nation is proud of Pakistan's Armed Forces.

The Pakistan Army has come upto the expectation of the nation in every curtail times. Our Armed Forces are our pride and glory of the nation. People stand beside the Armed Forces. He made it clear that the agenda of the enemy would not be allowed in Pakistan. He said that making national institutions controversial on the instructions of foreign masters are tantamount to harming the national interest.

We strongly condemned the nefarious intentions aimed at weakening the foundations of the country. There is no room for anti-national narrative in Pakistan. He said that the nation is aware of the intentions of the elements who were promoting such vile narrative. The government will not allow to compromise on the national security with the support of the nation, he said.

Milad: The Mehfil-e-Milad Mustafa (PBUH) was held at CM’s office here on Friday.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar attended the ceremony as a chief guest. The ceremony started with the recitation from the Holy Quran by Qari Muhammad Zeeshan Hanif. Auqaf Director General Tahir Raza threw light on the glorious Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH).

CM speaking on the occasion said, "The birth moments of Holy Prophet Hazrat (PBUH) are the most precious one for the entire humanity. All problems could be solved through following the glorious life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), he added.

Smart lockdown: Usman Buzdar has said smart lockdown would be imposed in the areas where coronavirus cases are reported. In a statement issued here Saturday, the CM said the decision for closing the markets at 10 pm had been taken with consultation, adding that more strict measures could be taken in case of not following the SOPs in bazaars and markets. He warned that due to violation of the coronavirus SOPs, the number of patients were increasing day by day, therefore, precautionary measures were utmost necessary for saving lives and health.

CP&WB: Usman Buzdar here on Saturday chaired the Board of Governors (BoG) meeting of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) which held after a long gap of 12 years.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that incompetency and mismanagement of the previous governments took every department at the verge of disaster.

He termed for not holding meeting of BoG of the CP&WB for the 12 years a worst negligence as nothing was more important than the safeguarding the children’s rights. The CM said that unfortunately former rulers ruined every institution with personal likes and dislikes in the past.

He said that all possible resources would be provided for the protection of the rights of helpless children, adding children involved in beggary would be made useful citizens of the society by providing vocational training courses in Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) and other institutions. He said action would be taken without any discrimination against the gangs which forced children for begging.

notice: Usman Buzdar has taken notice of murder of a child after kidnapping in Rehmanpura Lahore and sought a report from the CCPO. Usman Buzdar directed the arrest the accused at the earliest. The CM extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members and assured them justice.