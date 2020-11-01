Prayer leader wounded for resisting mugging bid

A prayer leader was shot and injured in a firing incident in the Jamshed Quarters area on Saturday.

The injured person was identified as 46-year-old Mufti Abdullah. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for treatment.

Quoting initial investigations, police said Mufti Abdullah was the prayer leader of the Subhania Masjid and the incident took place over offering resistance during a mugging bid.

A crowd gathered on the spot after hearing the gunshot and managed to catch one of the suspects who was later handed over to police.

Separately, a man was gunned down in a firing incident in the Ahsanabad area within the limits of the SITE Superhighway police station. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities where it was identified to be that of 30-year-old Nazeer.

Police said the deceased hailed from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and he was murdered apparently over personal enmity. Further investigations are under way.