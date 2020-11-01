â€˜Robberâ€™ killed in shootout with police

An alleged robber was killed during an exchange of with Federal B Industrial Area police on Saturday.

A police team during a routine snap checking on Shah Waliullah Road signalled three men riding a motorcycle to stop when one of the suspects opened fire on the police and tried to escape. As the police fired in retaliation, a suspect was killed while the other two managed to escape.

The body of the robber was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was identified as Fazalullah aka Khanan.

The police claimed that the suspect was involved in various cases of street crime and robbery. They added that cash, mobile phones, arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession of the deceased suspect.

Robber arrested

The Azizabad police also claimed to have arrested a suspected robber in an injured condition after an exchange of fire.

The police said two men riding a motorcycle were looting a woman when the cops on a routine patrol reached the scene and tried to intercept the suspects.

In response, one of the motorcycle riders pulled out a pistol and opened fire on the police.

In retaliation, the police fired back and arrested Shahrukh Khan in an injured condition while his companion managed to escape.

The police claimed to have recovered a pistol from his possession. A case has been registered while an investigation is continuing.