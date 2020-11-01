close
Sun Nov 01, 2020
Three cops held for beating up Customs officials, helping smugglers

Karachi

Three policemen were arrested on Saturday for allegedly facilitating smugglers and beating up Customs officials. The arrests were made by the Manghopir police, who also claimed to have recovered weapons from the detained copsâ€™ possession.

Police said that two pickup trucks loaded with betel nuts had been intercepted by Customs officials deployed at the Customs checkpoint at the Northern Bypass.

They said that around a dozen people in plain clothes soon arrived at the checkpoint, identified themselves as police officials, harassed the Customs officials and forced them to let the vehicles loaded with betel nuts go.

They added that the suspects also beat up the Customs officials and resorted to aerial firing. Police said that the three men were later arrested on the complaint of the Customs officials.

Police identified the arrested suspects as Alam, Khawar and Noorul Huda. They said the three men are posted at the Counter Terrorism Department and Malir City police stations.

