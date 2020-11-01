Another two fall prey to Covid-19 in Sindh

Two more people lost their lives due to Covid-19 in Sindh during last 24 hours, raising the death toll due to the contagious disease to 2,627 in the province, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday.

He added that 376 new cases of the coronavirus infection had emerged during last 24 hours in the province.

He explained that 7,479 samples were tested, against which the 376 new cases were diagnosed, which constituted a five per cent detection rate. He added that so far 1,643,450 tests had been conducted, which detected 145,815 cases, of which 95 per cent or 138,669 patients had recovered, including 241 during last 24 hours.

The CM said that currently 4,555 patients were battling Covid-19 in Sindh, of whom 4,319 were in home isolation, one at the isolation centre and 235 at different hospitals. The condition of 179 such patients was stated to be critical and 30 of them had been shifted onto ventilators, he added.

Of the 376 new cases, 264 belong to Karachi, including 145 from District South, 56 from District East, 22 from District Central, 20 from District Korangi, 13 from District Malir and eight from District West.