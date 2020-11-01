Pink Polo Cup final today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The final of Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo Cup 2020 will be played on Sunday (today) between Diamond Paints / FG Polo and Master Paints / FG Polo.
The subsidiary final will be between Pebble Breaker and Team Bariz.
In the first semi-final match, Master Paints / FG Polo team defeated Team Bariz by 7 to five and a half goals. From Master Paints / FG Polo, Manuel Kranza scored five goals, and Haroon Sufi scored one goal. They had a handicap advantage.
Diamond Paints / FG Polo defeated Pebble Breaker 10-4 and a half. Tom Brody scored seven goals for Diamond Paints / FG Polo. Saqib Khan Khakwani scored three goals, and Ahmed Bilal two for Pebble Breaker.