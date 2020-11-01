Dar to surpass Rudi Koertzen’s record today

LAHORE: Aleem Dar will surpass Rudi Koertzen’s record of serving at most One-day Internationals as an umpire when he steps in the field for the second match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe on Sunday (today). It will be his 210th ODI.

The 52-year-old, who played first-class cricket in Pakistan before taking up umpiring, made his ODI debut in Pakistan when he stood in a match against Sri Lanka in Gujranwala in February 2000.

Last year, Aleem passed his idol Steve Bucknor to the top of the Test umpires’ list. He holds the record of officiating in 132 Test matches and is second in the list of T20Is, only behind compatriot Ahsan Raza, with 46 T20Is. Aleem has officiated in 387 international matches so far, the most by any umpire.

“It is a matter of great honour for me to be on the top of the lists of both Tests and ODIs,” Dar said ahead of the second ODI.

“When I started out in the profession, I never imagined I would get this far. I can only say that I have enjoyed every moment on the field and learning has been an ongoing process all this while.

“I thank my family for standing by me over the years and am grateful to the International Cricket Council and the Pakistan Cricket Board for backing me and providing me with all the opportunities,” he added.

Adrian Griffith, ICC Senior Manager Umpires and Referees, said Aleem had been a very consistent umpire over the years. “This is reflected in his 16 years on the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires. We congratulate Aleem on the milestone, and wish him all the best for the upcoming game and series. We are sure many aspiring match officials look up to Aleem, and he will continue to inspire the next generation,” he said.