CAS upholds doping ban for Russian bobsledder Zubkov

LAUSANNE: The Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected Russian bobsleigh driver Alexander Zubkov’s bid to overturn a two-year ban for his involvement in the 2014 Sochi doping scandal, imposed by the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF).

“The CAS Panel dismissed the appeals and confirmed the decision taken by the IBSF Hearing Panel on 16 January 2019 in its entirety,” CAS said in a statement published on Friday.

Zubkov’s Russian team-mates Aleksander Pushkarev, Aleksander Kasyanov and Ilvir Khuzin also had their two-year suspensions upheld.

The decision comes as Russia prepares to face CAS starting on Monday to challenge a four-year ban from major competitions for its repeated doping, notably the Sochi Winter Olympics, imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

In its judgement, CAS noted that the sanction pronounced by the FIBT “arises from the investigation into a sample-swapping scheme in operation at the Sochi Games”.

WADA had also appealed in the hope of obtaining “an increased sanction based on aggravating circumstances”, from two to four years.