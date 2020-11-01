Postponement won’t affect Pakistan preparations: Bajwa

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) secretary Asif Bajwa has said that the preparation and training process of Pakistan Junior hockey team would not be affected by the postponement of Junior Hockey Asia Cup which was to be held in Dhaka.

He told ‘The News’ on Saturday that PHF would continue the process of strengthening Pakistan juniors.

The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) announced on Friday that the Men’s Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2021 in Dhaka has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 10-team tournament was to be played from January 21 to 30.

It was to serve as the qualifying tournament for next year’s Junior International Hockey Federation (FIH) World Cup.

Bajwa said that he expected that the Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2021 would be held in May or June.

“Our junior team is in full swing and we were working hard for this important event. It is the qualifying round for junior world cup,” he said.

Bajwa said that now PHF would plan for keeping the juniors in action and maintaining their form and fitness. He said that PHF has planned domestic activities till June next year. “We will make plans for the junior team till their assignment of Junior Asia Cup 2021, according to the new schedule,” he said.