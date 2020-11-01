Three cup races today

LAHORE: There are three cup contests among the eight races scheduled for the 9th winter meeting of the Lahore Race Club on Sunday (today). The remaining five are the Heer Sial Plate races.

The seventh race is of 1200 metres distance. All the other Heer Sials are of a mile run.

The Maiden Cup is the second race of the day with 13 entries but Payari Guriya is the focus of all attention. The Neelam Cup is the fifth race of the day and is the termed the race of two-year-olds TBP and HB fillies and ponies. Acceptances in this race are restricted to nine.

The Democracy Cup is also of nine participants and all of them are amazing runners but Missing My Love is considered the best.

The opening Heer Sial Plate race is of class VII and Division-V. Here favouirte for win is Ask Me while places may be taken by After Hero and Dimple. The others are Full Moon, Hassan Choice, Punjabi Munda, Royal Ascort, Bano, Mehrban, Zahid Love, Safdar Princess, Lala Rukh and She.

In the second Maiden Cup race of class VI and division V, there are 13 listed horses but Payari Guria is pundits' love. For places Days Gone and Black Storm are believed to have enough guts. The others in the list are Golden Silk, Merchant of Venus, Shawaz Princess, Azm-e-Nau, Jonti Roads, Order of The Day, New Rebel, Jeetu Baba, Bright Bomber and Sky Dancer.

The third race is second Sial Plate which is of class VII and division IV. In a field of 15, Super Asia is favourite with place expectations on Eden Roc. A surprise may come from Natalia. The other competitors are Samare Princess, Neeli The Great, Smiling Again, Bright Gold, Golden Pound, Minding, Wahab Choice, Golden Arrow, Tell Me, Beneficial, Jaguars and Big Foot.

The fourth race has Missing My Love as the favourite which is of class VII and division II. Dazzling and Madhuri Dixit may be the place takers. The others in the run are Qalandra, Pehlwan, Rang-e-Hina, Paiwaz-e-Hassan and The Kingdom.

The Neelam Cup, which is the fifth race of the day, is a competition for two-year-old horses. Here no one is favourite but the followers of the game see Breaking Bad taking the paddock and it may be challenged by Gun Metal. The others in the race are Imran Princess, Sher-e-Ghar, Spring Festival, Samsa, Alamginan, Chief Choice and Widad.

The sixth race is the Democracy Cup, which is of class VI and division III and IV, with Governor being the favourite. The places may go to Amazing Runner and Sajni. The lineup also has Sparking, Exceptional One, Gondal Prince, Legacy, JF Thunder and Miss Bulbul.

The seventh is plate race of class VII and division I. The favourite of this race is Barbarian's Charge and places may be won by Your Flame In Me and Believe Me. The other participants are Din Ka Raja, Shah Khabana, Salam-e-Dera, Zandora, Welldone Pakistan, Baland-O-Bala, Prince of Arab and Turning Light.

The final race is of class VII and division II and III. This plate race has Badeera as the favourite and places are expected to be won by Chhota Dera and Khan Jee. Other challengers are Silken Black, Sweet Golden, Banaras Prince and Zoaq-e-Yaqeen.