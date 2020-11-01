POA officials, IPC minister to discuss SAG next week

KARACHI: Pakistan are to host the 14th South Asian Games by December 2021 as per rules. Due to Covid-19 and laxity on the part of Pakistan government nothing has yet been made final by the hosts. Eventually the good news is that the POA and the IPC Ministry are going to meet this week to deliberate on the 14th South Asian Games.

“Yesterday, we received a letter from the IPC ministry that the minister wants to meet POA officials on November 5 to discuss the South Asian Games,” the POA chief Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan revealed during a news conference here on Saturday. “I hope some developments will be made,” he was quick to add.

Pakistan had been handed the SAG flag during the closing ceremony of the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal last December.

As per rules certain guarantees will have to be given to the POA by the government which the NOC is to submit before the South Asian Olympic Committee (SAOC) and then dates will be finalised for the biennial spectacle.

Pakistan’s government has not yet given those guarantees which are pre-requisites for hosting such a major event.

Arif said that it is not likely that they could hold the Games by December 2021. “As per rules we should hold the Games by December 2021 but due to Covid-19 and other issues it seems a bit difficult to meet that deadline of the SAOC,” Arif said.

He said that the POA wants to host the spectacle in four major cities of Punjab. “We want to hold the games in Lahore, Faisalabad, Sialkot and Gujranwala. This is our plan but it is not final,” Arif said.

“Lahore will be the hub. Sialkot is a global sports goods market and we want to hold some competitions in those disciplines for which equipment is produced in Sialkot. Gujranwala has been producing top wrestlers and weightlifters and holding such events there would further increase interest of youth in these disciplines,” said Arif, also the vice-president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

“If four halls are established at Gujranwala it will increase the interest further as infrastructure is very important for sports development,” the POA chief was quick to add.

“Faisalabad has been a potential market of garments industry and local government and enterpreneurs may back the Games,” he pointed out.

“Lahore has a big heritage and tourism factor. These cities are closely linked and communication of the athletes and officials will be easy,” Arif said.

To a question regarding the participation of India keeping in view the strained relations between the two nations, Arif said while citing International Olympic Committee (IOC) charter that those who would not send their contingent and those who would not issue visas might face suspension.

“The IOC rules are clear,” Arif said, hinting that neither India can refuse to field its contingent in the SAG nor Pakistan can refuse to issue visas to the Indian contingent.

He made it clear that Pakistan’s top shooters, who have qualified for Tokyo Olympics, weightlifter Talha Talib and karateka Saadi Abbas are on IOC scholarship.

“We want that those athletes who have not yet qualified should qualify and those who have qualified should receive quality training and press for some medals at the world’s major stage,” Arif said.

“During the meeting with the minister I will demand that the government spend heavily for these athletes,” the POA chief said.

He said that Karachi will host the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games Queens Baton Relay in December 2021. “It will start from Mazaar-e-Quaid and will pass through various sites before being taken to sea,” Arif revealed.

He said Lahore would host the first digital athletes forum, backed by IOC, on November 14 and 15, 2020. IOC chief Thomas Bach will address Pakistan athletes, through video link, he said.

He also disclosed that POA medical personnel are benefitting from an IOC programme. He said that eight coaching courses have been organised by POA with the IOC support and 460 coaches of eight sports disciplines have got international certifications since 2017.

He rejected the impression that after devolution role of federal government in sports development has ended. “The federal government has always had a role in the development of the elite athletes,” Arif said.

To a query, he said that POA gets funds from IOC for administrative expenses only.

Arif said that the 6th Asian Beach Games to be hosted by China next year are yet to be confirmed.