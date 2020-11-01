Farhat slams 100 not out to lift Balochistan to 297-6

KARACHI: Imran Farhat slammed a solid 100 not out before going off the field due to some body cramps to enable Balochistan to reach 297-6 in 81.3 overs in their first innings on the first day of their four-day second round fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class) against Southern Punjab here at National Stadium on Saturday.

The 38-year-old left-handed former Test batsman smashed 15 fours in his 138-ball 38th first-class hundred which came in his 224th game.

He stayed at the wicket for 224 minutes. According to sources he is ready to return to bat.

After losing Sami Aslam (0) for a golden duck, Farhat shared 200 runs for the second wicket with Imran Butt, who chipped in with a solid 92 which came off 171 deliveries. Butt hit ten glorious fours on a pitch which had nothing special for the bowlers. He stayed at the crease for 171 minutes.

Taimur Ali was batting on 41 at stumps and skipper Yasir Shah was on four. Taimur had struck six fours in his 90-ball unfinished effort.

Paceman Mohammad Ilyas (2-48) and leggie Zahid Mahmood (2-86) were the successful bowlers.

At UBL Sports Complex, Fawad Alam (91) and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed (68*) batted extremely well following early hiccups to take Sindh to 245-6 in 90 overs in their first innings at stumps against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The duo added 119 runs for the fifth wicket to secure the hosts. Fawad, who had hit 115 in the match against Central Punjab, got run out. The left-hander smashed eight fours in his 177-ball knock for which he stayed for 239 minutes at the crease. Sarfraz struck five fours in his resonsible 116-ball unfinished feat. Sohail Khan was with him at the other end on seven. After losing Khurram Manzoor (0) and Omair bin Yousuf (4) early, Saud Shakeel (38) and Asad Shafiq (26) tried to consolidate the innings but they failed to convert their good starts into big scores. Saud hit two fours from 116 balls, while Asad smacked three fours from 60 deliveries.

Off-spinner Sajid Khan, who got Fawad run out, claimed 2-85 in 25 overs.

At NBP Sports Complex, Northern’s spinners Nauman Ali (4-55) and Raza Hasan (3-27) destroyed Central Punjab’s batting, folding them for only 159 in 56.2 overs in their first innings. Opener Ali Zaryab (78) and Qasim Akram (25) were the only batsmen who managed double figures. Zaryab, a young opener, was run out by Waqas Ahmed. He struck nine fours and one six from 144 deliveries. Qasim smacked four fours from 79 balls. Left-arm international pacer Waqas Ahmed (2-35) earlier removed Ahmed Shehzad (7) and skipper Azhar Ali (8) to put a lot of pressure on the defending champions who were beaten by Sindh in their first round fixture at National Stadium.

Usman Salahuddin (5), Mohammad Saad (6) and Kamran Akmal (5) failed to negotiate Nauman.

In response, at stumps, Northern were 116-3 in 33 overs in their first innings. Umair Masood hit 36 off 62 balls, smacking seven fours. Umar Amin (26*) and Asif Ali (34*) were at the crease. Amin had hit two fours from 63 balls, while Asif had clobbered four fours and one six from 50 balls.

Pakistan’s star fast bowler Hasan Ali got 2-36 in 6.2 overs.