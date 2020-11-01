Pele wishes ‘great friend’ Maradona a happy 60th

BRASILIA: Fresh off celebrating a milestone birthday of his own, Brazilian football great Pele wished his fellow legend Diego Maradona a happy birthday Friday as the mercurial Argentine celebrated his 60th.

“My great friend, Maradona. I will always applaud you. I will always root for you. May your journey be long and may you always smile, and make me smile too! Happy Birthday!” Pele wrote on Instagram, along with a picture of him and Maradona.

The message came a week after Maradona wished Pele a happy birthday on his 80th, joining what he called “the universal tribute to the King.” Pele and Maradona often vie for the title of best footballer in history.