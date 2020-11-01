Sindh, Northern reach under-19s final

LAHORE: Adeel Meo’s five-wicket haul not only helped Sindh record a comprehensive victory over Central Punjab, but also earned his side a place in the final of the National Under-19 one-day tournament.

Both Sindh and Northern ended the group stage with seven wins each from 10 matches. The two teams will play the final at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday (tomorrow).

At Country Club, Muridke, Sindh recorded a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Central Punjab.

Batting first, Central Punjab were bowled out for 179 runs in 46.1 overs. Hasnat Abbas top-scored with 44. Mohammad Huraira made 30 runs. Left-arm spinner Adeel, who was declared the best player of the match, took five wickets for 34 runs. Aaliyan Mehmood and Zeeshan Zameer took two wickets each.

Sindh overhauled the target for the loss of one wicket in 30.4 overs. The pair of Mubashir Nawaz and Rizwan Mahmood added 173 runs for the unbroken second-wicket partnership to ensure a comfortable victory for their side. Mubashir scored 85 off 88 balls with the help of 14 fours while Rizwan’s 83 included 10 fours and a six that came off 95 balls.

At LCCA Ground, Lahore, an all-round performance from Mubasir Khan led Northern to a four-wicket win over Southern Punjab. After being put into bat, Southern Punjab were bowled out for 127 runs in 39.2 overs. Aun Shahzad with 50 and Mubashir Ali with 40 runs were the only two batsmen to offer resistance to the Northern bowling attack. Both hit six fours in their innings. Aun also struck a six.

Off-spinner Mubasir gave away 26 runs for three scalps, while Mehran Mumtaz, Sajjad Khan and Adil Naz took two wickets each.

Northern reached the target in 29.4 overs for the loss of six wickets. Mubasir followed his bowling brilliance with an unbeaten 58 that was studded with seven fours and a six (49 balls). His innings took his team to the victory as Southern Punjab fought hard with left-arm-spinner Faisal Akram taking three wickets for 37 runs.

Mubashir was adjudicated the best player of the match.

At Rana Naved ul Hasan Cricket Academy, Sheikhupura, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Maaz Sadaqat scored 82 to help his side to a comprehensive win over Balochistan, earning the player of the match award.

After being put to bat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa posted 287 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their 50 overs. Maaz top-scored with 82 off 106 balls. His innings included seven fours and two sixes. Haseeb Khan scored 77 off 97 balls with 10 fours. The two added 142 runs for the second wicket.

Aurangzeb took three while Muhammad Ibrahim took two wickets.

Balochistan were folded for 104 in 33.5 overs. Basit Ali top-scored with 26 runs, which included four boundaries. Left-arm-spinner Zeeshan Ahmad took three wickets for eight runs while pacer Shahid Aziz took three for 23 runs. Haris Khan took two wickets.