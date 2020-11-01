Navy dominate at National Sailing Championships

KARACHI: Navy dominated the Day 2 of National Sailing Championships of Laser Standard Class, 470 Class and Windsurfing RSX Class at Karachi.

At the end of day two on completion of five races, in Laser Standard class of boat, defending champion Najeeb Ullah Khan was at the top, followed by Azeem of PAF. Najeeb Ullah Junior of Navy was third.

In 470 Class, Rehman Ullah of Navy after a very tough competition moved to top position followed by defending champion Xerxes Avari team pair of Sindh.

In windsurfing RSX Class, Tariq Ali of Navy led the board followed by Qasim Abbas of Navy.

Three races are scheduled in each class of boat on the third and final day of the championship.