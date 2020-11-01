‘A’ team to tour New Zealand this month, says PCB official

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to send its ‘A’ team to New Zealand with the senior national team in November for a series comprising four-day and T20 matches.

A PCB official said that New Zealand had agreed to host both the Pakistan teams from November to January.

“A big group of players and officials will travel to New Zealand in November and will have to spend around 14-days in quarantine before they enter a bio secure bubble and start their training before their scheduled matches,” he said.

The PCB has confirmed the itinerary for the senior team which will play two Tests and three T20 Internationals.

The official said that since tours for the Under-19 and A teams are organised on reciprocal basis it had become difficult for the PCB to arrange regular exposure for the upcoming and junior players after the attack on the Sri Lankan team in Lahore in 2009.

“The problem was that whenever the PCB approached other boards to host the junior or A teams for bilateral series it was asked to arrange a return tour in the UAE and this was not cost effective for the board,” the source said.

He said due to the security situation in Pakistan, other boards were reluctant to send their junior or ‘A’ team to Pakistan and wanted the PCB to host a return series in the UAE which meant a lot of expenses.

“That is why our players have not got the required exposure at these levels,” he said.

The official said that in the past the bilateral tours by the Pakistan junior and ‘A’ teams meant exposure for talented players.

He said for the coming tour of New Zealand, the hosts are trying to arrange a tri-series for the ‘A’ teams.