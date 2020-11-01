Taylor praises Pakistan’s death bowling

RAWALPINDI: Man-of-the-Match Brendan Taylor (112) was all praise for Pakistan’s death bowling in the first One-Day International and said it tilted the balance in the hosts’ favour.

In a post-match media talk, Taylor said he was lucky to have received the Man-of-the-Match award.

“It was all going well for us before Wahab Riaz and Shaheen Shah Afridi were brought back on. They snatched the match from us. Pakistan’s death bowling made all the difference. I think Shaheen with a five-wicket haul was the worthy candidate for the award,” he said. “It was a highly skilled bowling performance.”

It was difficult to separate the teams going into the final five overs. With Zimbabwe well placed at 234-4 in 45.1 overs, it all looked easy for them to get 48 more runs in 29 balls with six wickets in hand. However, Wahab and Shaheen then exhibited their magic and took the last six wickets for just 21 runs to give Pakistan a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.