Shaheen, Wahab save Pakistan blushes

RAWALPINDI: Brendan Taylor hit a valiant 112 as Zimbabwe fell just short of upsetting Pakistan in the first One-Day International at the Pindi Stadium on Friday.

Pakistan went 1-0 up in the three-match series with a 26-run win, thanks to special spells by their left-arm pace duo.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (5-49) and Wahab Riaz (4-41) saved Pakistan’s blushes as Zimbabwe, chasing a target of 282, were bowled out for 255 in 49.4 overs.

It was all going well for Zimbabwe as Taylor and Wesley Madhevere (55) were slowly but surely guiding their team towards victory when Wahab came into the act. He removed Madhevere to break the 119-run fifth-wicket stand that was threatening to take the match away from Pakistan.

Taylor, who completed his first ODI century against Pakistan with the help of 11 fours and three sixes, was the next to go. Wahab was also involved in Taylor’s dismissal as he held a well-judged catch to end the right-handed batsman’s 117-ball stay at the wicket.

Taylor fought a lone battle against a Pakistan attack that also included debutant pacer Haris Rauf (0-57). His innings created some jitters for the home team and it was left to Wahab and Shaheen to bring the game back into Pakistan’s grasp.

“Taylor played a wonderful innings. Though he could not take his team to victory, his innings was a special one,” Pakistan captain Babar Azam said in his post-match media talk.

It was not a solid batting display by Pakistan, who opted to make first use of the pitch. Abid Ali (21), Babar Azam (19), Mohammad Rizwan (14) and Iftikhar Ahmad (12) all went cheaply. Even Imamul Haq was seen struggling for runs in his 58-run knock.

Haris Sohail picked up the momentum, striking six fours and two sixes in his 82-ball 71. Though he struggled with a cramp — which ultimately cost him his wicket — he and Imad Wasim (34 not out) played briskly to take Pakistan to a competitive total.

Score Board

Pakistan won toss

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq run out 58

Abid Ali lbw b Mumba 21

*Babar Azam c Taylor b Muzarabani 19

Haris Sohail c Taylor b Raza 71

Mohammad Rizwan b Chisoro 14

Iftikhar Ahmed c Taylor b Chisoro 12

Faheem Ashraf c Ervine b Muzarabani 23

Imad Wasim not out 34

Wahab Riaz run out 8

Shaheen Shah Afridi not out 8

Extras (lb1, nb1, w11) 13

Total (8 wickets, 50 overs) 281

Did not bat: Haris Rauf

Fall: 1-47, 2-89, 3-119, 4-161, 5-194, 6-205, 7-247, 8-257

Bowling: Ngarava 10-0-49-0 (3w), Mumba 8-0-69-1 (3w), Muzarabani 9-0-39-2 (2w), Chibhabha 2-0-16-0 (1w), Madhevere 7-0-31-0 (1w), Raza 9-0-45-1 (1nb), Chisoro 5-0-31-2 (1w)

Zimbabwe

B. Chari b Afridi 2

*C. Chibhabha b Afridi 13

C. Ervine c Rauf b Wasim 41

B. Taylor c Riaz b Afridi 112

S. Williams c Rizwan b Riaz 4

W. Madhevere b Riaz 55

Sikander Raza b Riaz 8

T. Chisoro b Afridi 5

C. Mumba c Riaz b Afridi 1

R Ngarava not out 0

B Muzarabani b Riaz 5

Extras (lb2, w7) 9

Total (all out; 49.4 overs) 255

Fall: 1-2, 2-28, 3-99, 4-115, 5-234, 6-240, 7-245, 8-246, 9-250

Bowling: Afridi 10-0-49-5 (w2), Rauf 10-1-57-0 (3w), Ashraf 10-1-57-0, Riaz 9.4-0-41-4 (2w), Wasim 10-0-49-1

Result: Pakistan won by 26 runs

Man of the Match: B Taylor (Zimbabwe)

Umpires: Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (Pakistan). TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (Pakistan)