Journalist killed in Mexico

MEXICO CITY: A journalist has been shot dead in crime-ridden northern Mexico, authorities said late on Friday, the sixth such murder this year in one of the world’s most dangerous countries for reporters.
Chihuahua state governor Javier Corral condemned the "cowardly" killing of Arturo Alba Medina in Ciudad Juarez near the US border.