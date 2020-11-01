close
Sun Nov 01, 2020
AFP
November 1, 2020

Journalist killed in Mexico

World

MEXICO CITY: A journalist has been shot dead in crime-ridden northern Mexico, authorities said late on Friday, the sixth such murder this year in one of the world’s most dangerous countries for reporters.

Chihuahua state governor Javier Corral condemned the "cowardly" killing of Arturo Alba Medina in Ciudad Juarez near the US border.

