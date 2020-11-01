Dutch PM Rutte to seek fourth term

THE HAGUE: Liberal Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has confirmed he will seek a fourth term in office, wanting to continue steering the Netherlands through the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is my conviction that I have the ideas and the energy to continue," Rutte told the popular daily tabloid De Telegraaf in an interview published on Saturday.

"I want to lead through this enormous ordeal," said Rutte, 53, who has been at the helm for a decade.