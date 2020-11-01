close
Sun Nov 01, 2020
November 1, 2020

Dutch PM Rutte to seek fourth term

November 1, 2020

THE HAGUE: Liberal Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has confirmed he will seek a fourth term in office, wanting to continue steering the Netherlands through the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is my conviction that I have the ideas and the energy to continue," Rutte told the popular daily tabloid De Telegraaf in an interview published on Saturday.

"I want to lead through this enormous ordeal," said Rutte, 53, who has been at the helm for a decade.

