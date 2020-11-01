Johnson convenes cabinet after reports England set for new virus lockdown

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson convened his cabinet on Saturday to decide whether to impose a new lockdown across England within days, following warnings his localised restrictions strategy has failed to curb soaring coronavirus cases.

Johnson held a lunchtime meeting of his ministerial team to finalise stringent new nationwide rules, which will reportedly close all but "essential" stores while keeping schools, colleges and universities open. He is expected to make an announcement from Downing Street later Saturday.

The measures could come into effect as early as Wednesday and last until December 1, although no final decisions have yet been reached, The Times daily said.

The prospect of another nationwide lockdown comes after top scientific advisers warned that the virus was spreading significantly faster than their most dire predictions.

Documents released on Friday from an October 8 meeting of the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) included warnings that infections and hospitalisations were "exceeding the reasonable worst-case scenario planning levels".

The worst-case scenario, made in July, had predicted 85,000 more people could die during the winter wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, in its weekly study of Covid-19 prevalence also published Friday, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said it "continued to rise steeply", with the number of people infected increasing to around one in 100 nationwide.

Britain is among the hardest hit countries in Europe, with more than 46,000 people dying within 28 days of testing positive and the country set to cross the one million case threshold on Saturday.

Some European countries and the devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have already reimposed partial lockdowns to try to cut their surging rates.

Johnson’s government, which is responsible for health policy in England only, has so far resisted the move, fearing the economic fallout.

Instead it has persevered with a localised response system that relies on three tiers of Covid-19 alert. Only at the highest level are pubs and bars closed and indoor socialising banned.

More than 11 million people -- about a fifth of England’s population -- are already set to be under the tightest measures from Monday, including the northern cities of Liverpool, Manchester and Leeds.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab insisted on Friday the government would continue its tactic of "targeted" local restrictions in virus hotspots.

"The arbitrariness of a blanket approach would be far worse," he argued, but with transmission rates soaring, the strategy has come under increasing scrutiny.

Calum Semple, a SAGE member, said on Saturday the virus was now "running riot" across the country in all age groups. Last month SAGE recommended a two-week national "circuit-breaker" lockdown over the half-term school holidays this week.

Johnson rejected the move.

His critics say his decision has resulted in the need for an even longer lockdown now.

"Government delay has cost both lives and livelihoods," London mayor Sadiq Khan, of the main opposition Labour party, wrote on Twitter. "We must act now to protect both."

Earlier this year, Johnson was criticised for a slow response to the outbreak, delaying locking down Britain even as the number of positive cases and deaths spiralled across Europe.

He eventually imposed a national lockdown in late March, shutting all non-essential shops and schools, and forcing millions to work from home to cut transmission rates.

The stay-at-home measures were lifted in June as cases dwindled, with Johnson declaring in July the country could see "a more significant return to normality from November... possibly in time for Christmas".

Meanwhile, United States saw a record number of new coronavirus infections for the second day running on Friday, with more than 94,000 cases reported just days before voters decide if President Donald Trump should remain in the White House.

The skyrocketing caseload helped push the US tally past nine million cases reported since the pandemic began, while Europe topped 10 million and France entered a new lockdown.

The increasingly resurgent pandemic is forcing other countries to consider following suit -- but Trump has vowed the US will not be among them if he wins a second term on Tuesday. The US set a daily record for new infections on Friday, charting more than 94,000 in 24 hours according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University -- just one day after the previous high of 91,000.

Hospitals across the country were bracing as cases soar in nearly every state and winter flu season looms.

But on the campaign trail Trump, who says the virus will "disappear," remained defiant.

"We just want normal," he told supporters -- many of them unmasked -- at an outdoor rally near Detroit as he pushed states to relax public health restrictions and resume daily life.

He again bucked his own administration’s health experts and dismissed the more than 229,000 Americans who have already died of Covid-19 as he downplayed the threat, saying "if you get it, you’re going to get better, and then you’re going to be immune."

Biden, who has sought to turn the November 3 election into a referendum on Trump’s handling of the pandemic, has accused his Republican rival of surrendering to the virus.

"It is as severe an indictment of a president’s record as one can possibly imagine, and it is utterly disqualifying," he said in a statement on Friday.

Virus fears have also hit Wall Street, which suffered its worst week and month since March on Friday with another losing session as markets gird for the election.