Two children killed in blast targeting Iraq pipeline

BAGHDAD: An explosion targeting a gas pipeline in southern Iraq killed two children on Saturday after a blast in the north this week forced the closure of another pipeline, authorities said.

An investigation had been launched into the latest explosion in Muthanna province, south of Baghdad, that killed "two children and wounded 28 people", state media said.

The attack came after a blast targeted an oil pipeline in the north of the country, according to a statement by the Kurdistan Regional Government released late on Friday. The statement said oil exports had been suspended after "terrorists" attacked the pipeline crossing the autonomous region to the Turkish port of Ceyhan on Wednesday evening.