Greek island mourns teen couple

SAMOS, Greece: The Greek island of Samos on Saturday mourned a teen couple killed by a powerful quake as crews inspected the damage to hundreds of homes and businesses.

The 17-year-old boy and his 15-year-old girlfriend were crushed by falling masonry in the island town of Vathi on their way back from school when the undersea earthquake struck on Friday.

"All of Greece is mourning," said Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who flew to Samos to inspect the recovery effort.