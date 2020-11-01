Real issues

Wheat: Our average per capita consumption is 115 kg per year for a total requirement of 26 million tons. This year’s target was 27 million tons and we produced around 25 million tons. Yes, we were 7.5 percent short of the target but the price has gone up a hundred percent. Why? This is the real issue. Collectively, Pakistanis used to buy their wheat requirement for Rs850 billion but this year they would have to spend Rs1,800 billion. Why? This is the real issue. The real issue – both for the government and the opposition – should be how to bring the price down.

Sugar: Our average per capita consumption is 25 kg per year for a total of 5.6 million tons. Over the past eight years, sugar production in Pakistan has exceeded demand. The price of sugar has gone up from Rs58 per kg two years ago to Rs110 per kg. Why? This is the real issue. Collectively, Pakistanis used to buy their sugar for Rs326 billion but this year they would have to spend Rs618 billion. Why an additional Rs292 billion? Who made Rs292 billion? The real issue – both for the government and the opposition – should be how to bring the price down.

Electricity: Two years ago, Pakistanis paid around Rs1,000 billion to buy their electricity and this year it’s going to be around Rs2,000 billion. Why an additional Rs1,000 billion? This is the real issue. The real issue – both for the government and the opposition – should be how to bring the price of electricity down for their voters.

Two years ago, every Pakistani family spent Rs72,000 on account of wheat, sugar and electricity. This year, every Pakistani family would have to spend Rs150,000 to buy the same quantity of wheat, sugar and electricity. Where would this additional Rs78,000 come from? Lo and behold, we have not yet counted tomatoes, eggs, potatoes, onions, ghee, mutton, beef, milk, medicines and petrol.

Question: What is the real issue for PM Imran Khan? Answer: Corruption of Mian Nawaz Sharif and that of ex-president Asif Ali Zardari. Question: What is the real issue for the Opposition? Answer: Bringing Imran Khan down. Pakistanis want policies, not gimmickry (by both sides).

Opposition’s ‘power shows’ cannot bring down the government. Opposition speeches are not a threat to the PTI government. But a beleaguered PTI administration will not be able to handle an economic crisis in tandem with a political crisis (especially when the bureaucracy is in a pen-down mode and the IMF program remains suspended). Climbing further up the escalatory ladder is not in Imran Khan’s interest.

To be certain, Pakistan’s establishment belongs to Pakistan – and not to any political party. What has always been central to Pakistan’s establishment is Pakistan’s interests – and not the interests of a political party. PM Imran Khan’s current status quo comprises a high rate of inflation, increasing unemployment, mis-governance, flawed accountability – and no political ally. This status quo is not sustainable.

PM Imran Khan must realize the gravity of the situation: sky-high inflation, unemployment approaching 15 percent, per capita income declining, public debt up to 107 percent of our GDP – and the PM has no political allies. PM Imran Khan must focus on developing a three-pronged survival strategy: tame inflation, create jobs and make political allies. ‘You may delay, but time will not’.

The writer is a columnist based in Islamabad.

Email: [email protected] Twitter: @saleemfarrukh