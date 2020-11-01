There is this proverb, attributed to a number of writers with slight variations: “Ask no questions and you’ll be told no lies”. Its relevance to our situation is obvious. When we seek the truth of any particular event, we are served with lies and wilful deception. And it happens even when the facts that are denied are staring us in the face.

Though I am concerned here with some issues that relate to the media and its practitioners, it would be difficult to ignore the overall environment of unusual turbulence. Under visible stress in the wake of the opposition’s onslaught, the government functionaries are accusing their critics of treason and being in an unholy relationship with the enemies of Pakistan. Mindlessly, the Pakistan Democratic Movement is linked with India and Israel.

This week, the red rag for them was a statement PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq made in the National Assembly on Wednesday. It had a delayed reaction, coming after its angled coverage in the Indian media. However, the actual cause for alarm is the narrative put forward by Nawaz Sharif – and the former prime minister has been raising the ante.

The crisis has deepened, making this a transformational time in Pakistan. With the threat of a second wave of Covid-19 rising every day, the national anxiety is very much in sync with a global sense of unrest and uncertainty. Tuesday’s presidential elections in the United States are being watched by the world with a good deal of apprehension.

But, as I said, my focus is restricted to a few journalistic matters, such as the abductions of two senior journalists and the truth about what had actually happened. Essentially, there are questions to be asked. In normal times, the answers should not have been hard to get. However, these certainly are not normal times.

First, look at the enigma of the abduction of senior journalist Matiiullah Jan in Islamabad on July 21 in ‘broad daylight’ – a familiar journalistic expression. There was some CCTV footage and those who did it were not wearing masks. Yes, Matiullah was released around midnight after the story was splashed in the domestic and the foreign media. He did tell his story – yet there is no clue as to who had picked him up and why.

This is so in spite of the intervention of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the task having been assigned to the inspector general of the Islamabad police. On Wednesday, a three-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed rejected the report of the IG Islamabad on the kidnapping of Matiullah Jan, saying it seemed the IG had no clue as to how to investigate the case. The Supreme Court ordered IG Mohammad Amir Zulfikar Khan to assign the investigation to some competent police officers and submit a report.

As an aside, it seems regrettable that police officers are often not able to solve some simple mysteries. There was that alleged abduction of no less a person than the IG of Sindh during the night of October 18-19. It was obviously not for the police to probe that incident and Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had ordered Karachi’s corps commander to immediately look into it, after the police officers’ protest. The Sindh government has formed its own ministerial commission to investigate the matter. So far, there are no hints of any findings.

To return to Matiullah Jan, he was kidnapped a day before the hearing of the contempt case against him, initiated over his tweet on the short order of the case of Justice Qazi Faez Isa. On Wednesday, in his reply to the charge through his lawyer Babar Sattar, he pleaded that the tweet was only meant to convey his disappointment on an order that had been criticised by a large section of society.

“If it is being construed as inappropriately worded and has caused any distress to the honorable judges, the same is regretted”, Matiullah pleaded, adding that any expression of one’s honest and genuine opinion or reaction should be encouraged and commended by the judiciary.

Unfortunately, the expression of one’s honest opinion is generally discouraged in our society and while an opinion may be subjective, hard facts that one encounters are often not allowed to be broadcast or published. A journalist may have watched something with his or her own eyes but it may remain unreported.

In any case, I have this other, more recent abduction of Geo News reporter Ali Imran Syed in Karachi last week. He returned safely a day after he went missing from near his house in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Friday evening last week. The story of what had happened has not yet been told.

On Thursday, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Bar Council and Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists rejected, in a joint statement, the fact-finding team announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan to probe Ali Imran’s abduction. The statement called for the formation of a judicial commission under a judge of the Supreme Court because the situation warranted an independent and transparent investigation into an apparent enforced disappearance.

When journalists cannot ask the right questions and demand truthful answers, the freedom of the media is gravely compromised. After all, the profession is founded on five Ws: Who, What, When, Where and Why. These are the fundamental questions that every story should be able to answer.

It is true that the mainstream media is in a state of flux in this digital age. We have entered into the post-truth era in which objective truths are less influential in shaping public opinion. Social media has invaded our lives.

In spite of all this, our pursuit of the truth is crucial for establishing a democratic and progressive society. Asking the right questions is not just the business of the media. It is the substance of education and source of all knowledge. But in Pakistan, we have to wade through a swamp of unanswered questions – or downright lies. There is a kind of Gresham’s law in operation.

The writer is a senior journalist.

