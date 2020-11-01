Under-age marriage

It appears that laws matter very little in our country. The Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act of 2013 specifically forbids the marriage of any person aged under 18. There are also other laws against forced conversions or other kinds of harassment aimed or directed against minority communities. Yet all this means nothing to the police and it seems even to judges who preside over such cases in courts of law. In Karachi, some days ago, a child whose parents say is aged 13 was kidnapped by her 44-year-old Muslim neighbour who they allege forced her to convert to Islam and then married her. The facts of course need to be established by police investigation. But certainly, the school records for Arzoo Raja and other documents obtained from her parents by human rights organisations and other groups, including church organisations, which have now begun working to obtain a release for the girl, show her as a young teenager aged around 13. It is difficult to understand why a simple wrist-bone test, which establishes age, cannot be carried out to determine the age of this young girl. The matter was taken to a court in Sindh which directed that Arzoo should go with her husband.

Child marriage is an objectively pressing problem. The United Nations Population Fund estimates that one-third of Pakistani girls are married before they turn 18. It should be intuitive that children are not emotionally capable of dealing with marriage but there is also a wealth of research showing that to be the case. As always, the risk is far greater to girls. Teenagers are far more likely to suffer complications – including fatal ones – from childbirth than women in their 20s. Worldwide, the age group of married women and girls who suffer the greatest proportion of domestic a It is difficult to understand how we can complain about actions against Muslims in other countries, when we are not able to protect our own minorities. This is just the latest offence against a person belonging to a minority community. There have been others before this. Hindu girls of a similar age have been forcibly converted and also married off often to men, far older than themselves.

The case of Arzoo Raja cannot be ignored. The Sigh government has said it will investigate the matter and get to the bottom of it. It has a duty to do so. The laws it has made must be enforced and implemented fully. If this is not done, they become meaningless and simply encourage others to follow the same pattern as the man who decided to go after a young girl who at the time was playing in her house alongside her older brother and sister. No one could prevent the kidnapping. And it seems that, despite the laws, the marriage is being recognized by the court and the authorities.