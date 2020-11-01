The incident of the forced marriage of a 13-year-old Christian girl should haunt the consciousness of our nation. It is beyond belief how someone that young can consent to marrying anyone, let alone someone in their 40s. The fact that a high court validated the marriage of the minor girl means only one thing that our state is allowing the rape of a minor and we are watching it happen silently. The religious angle of the case makes it harder for the people to be outraged since we have not learnt to even mourn, let alone stand up, for religious minority communities.

True consciousness is the ability to recognise oneself as the enemy. It is easy to point fingers at India/Israel/ the West or any other fictitious symbol of evil. But it is much more difficult to accept the evil that resides within us. Unless we muster the courage to stand with a minor abandoned by the state, we will remain to be unwilling participants in horrific crimes against the children of this nation.

Naveed Abbas Maitlo

Islamabad