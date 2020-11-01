Problems for students

Students who wish to take admission in any degree programme should have a minimum of 45 percent marks. Students who fail to get minimum marks due to some genuine reasons can either repeat the academic year and fall a year behind or reappear in one or two subjects for improving their aggregate marks. This year, due to Covid 19, the annual examinations were not held. The government awarded additional marks in the subjects of improvement which is not adequate for most of students. Now, the only option that these students have is to wait for the annual examinations.

The second wave of the virus suggests that examinations wouldn’t be held for another year. This will create a lot of problems for these students who will have to make a difficult choice of not pursuing higher studies. The HEC should reduce the minimum percentage criterion to 40 percent for one time so that hardworking students who couldn’t improve their marks because of Covid-19 don’t lose a full academic year and receive higher education.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi