Broken promises

The PTI has been in power since 2018. However, in the last two years, the people haven’t seen that any prominent developmental project has been started. The government is only blaming the previous PML-N-led government for everything that is wrong in the country. All essential commodities, including medicines and vegetables, are out of reach of the poor. The people voted for Imran Khan because they believed that he would steer the country out of hardships. But they have been proved wrong.

Nothing can be done with speeches and promises; everything requires proper and timely actions. The PTI-led government has not only failed to take the country out of the existing crises as promised, but also put it in even more trouble. If this situation continues, no one will want to vote for the PTI in the next elections.

Muzaffar Khoso

Sukkur