close
Sun Nov 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
November 1, 2020

Covid-19 tests

Newspost

 
November 1, 2020

Just like Dubai which is accepting coronavirus test reports from only selected laboratories, Pakistan should also accept test reports from the laboratories that are registered with the authorities. This will help control the spread of the virus. There have been a few cases where passengers showed fake test reports at Pakistan airports.

Our authorities should be stricter and launch a proper trace and track system to contain the spread of the virus.

Faiz Muhammad

Mardan

Latest News

More From Newspost