Price surge helps chilli producers recover losses

HYDERABAD: Though the devastated rain-flood in Sindh has caused destruction to chilli crops, some growers, who luckily saved their fields, are now getting benefit due to increased prices of the commodity.

Mian Saleem Arain, president of the resident Chilli Growers Association, based in Kunri, Umerkot district, estimates 75 percent loss of chilli crop this year in the entire Sindh province by rain-flood.

Kunri, being a major contributor of the product to the market is facing problems, because of the damage to the standing crops due to rains and flooding. Only a few farmers have saved their crops and getting benefit of increased price, he said.

“We have lost both cash crops, chilli and cotton, in Umerkot district, but the farmers are picking chilli and cotton from flooded fields for market and earning little, because of reasonable rise in prices,” Arain said.

Presently, he said, the chilli producers are getting Rs27,000 to Rs28,000/maund in the market. Retailers are selling green chilli at Rs700 to Rs800/kg, depending on localities.

Similarly, farmers had also lost cotton crops, but later some of them have collected cotton from flooded fields, measuring 17 to 18 maund/acre. They sell it at Rs4,000/maund, despite low quality.

Sindh markets are receiving green chilli from Punjab and Balochistan’s Wadh area to meet the consumers’ needs. Kunri is considered to be the hub of chilli cultivation. The market usually starts receiving fresh red chilli product from the first week of August and continues up to end of March, depending on weather.

This year too, despite the loss of crop all around, Kunri chilli market is getting product daily, the grower leader said, adding that farmers as always may recover losses through the next immediate crop.

Flood always brings silt, which benefits the soil fertility and growers’ get better product of all the crops.