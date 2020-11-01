Rupee seen range-bound next week

KARACHI: The rupee is expected to remain range-bound against the dollar next week supported by reduced demand for the hard currency among importers, dealers said.

In the absence of big dollar demand from importers, amid slowdown in imports, could force the rupee to trade little changed versus the greenback in the coming sessions, they said.

The rupee continued its rising trend during the outgoing week, taking some rest after the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) allowed importers to hedge 50 percent of the letter of credit amount through forwards.

However, the lack of interest from importers due to the anticipation of further appreciation in the rupee value, kept the strengthening momentum intact.

Further, exporters sold greenbacks forward, which helped supplies higher more than the demand in the market.

The local currency gained 79 paisas to close the week at 160.26 against the dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market.

Some analysts expect the rupee to consolidate; however, the rupee’s rally, despite a huge portfolio outflow of $279 million in October, contradicts their expectations.

Dealers said it is hard to predict whether the local currency will continue to gain in future, but there seems to be no downside pressure on the rupee at least in the coming month, as the demand for the dollar for import payments seems to remain dull.

The central bank is likely to see an outflow of around $3 billion from its foreign exchange reserves during the next three months.

However, analysts are expecting inflows that may surpass the likely outflows, and the country’s foreign exchange reserves are estimated to increase more than $20 billion.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves slightly decline to $19.296 billion during the week ended October 23 from $19.301 billion a week ago.

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased $55 million to $12.121 billion.

The government plans to raise $2.5 billion from the sale of three international bonds, including eurobonds, sukuk and Chinese Panda bonds in the second half of this fiscal year.

Besides, the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) is also planning to raise a $500 million loan through the launching of international bonds for the construction of major dams.

In the meantime, Moody’s Investors Service assigned the first-time corporate family rating of B3 to WAPDA, driven by an expectation of a very high likelihood of support from, and a very high-level of dependence on, the government in the times of need.

The State Bank of Pakistan introduced a new framework to ease investment exit rules for venture capital firms and foreign direct investors, who dither investing in the country with disinvestment constraints.