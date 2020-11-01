Dead-letter reforms

LAHORE: It is true reforms always draw relentless resistance and sometimes take eons to bear results, but that they are the only way to effect a change for the better, snap out of the status quo, update the outdated system, and catch up with the political kinetics of economic evolution.

Pakistan has been unfortunate in terms of reforms that could have transformed the country into an economically unassailable state. It is because even those reforms that look invincible on paper are of no use if they remain on paper.

When introducing any reform, the rulers must have nerves of steel. In fact, before introducing any they should study its immediate impact on the economy and the level of resistance they are likely to face from vested interest.

Once a reform is introduced there should be no going back, which is the reason they need to be brassy and unshakable.

This government introduced many reforms soon after coming to power probably with good intention, but lacked the courage to face the resistance. Take for instance the case of documentation of economy. It was made mandatory to provide a copy computerised national identity card (CNIC) by any buyer on the purchase of any service or goods of over Rs50,000. The tax evading traders naturally resisted this move as the purchase would be documented in their name at the NADRA data base.

The total purchases of most of the buyers would be documented and they can be asked to justify those purchases if they were not registered in tax net or have omitted those purchases in their tax returns.

After some protests the government started negotiating with the traders. As a first step, the date of implementation of this measure was delayed for three months and subsequently to one year.

This convinced the vested interests that the state lacks the muscle to exercise its writ. This also showed that the homework on this measure was not properly done. It also revealed that no strategy was evolved to deal with the protests that were likely to follow. After a year, the government increased the condition of CNIC from minimum purchase of Rs50,000 to Rs100,000. Another concession granted was that the seller may provide any CNIC number and that of actual buyer was not necessary. This concession killed the intent to document the economy. This condition is still in vogue, but the implementation is vague.

Some measures were unnecessarily announced like making CNIC compulsory for buying or booking vehicles.

This condition was already practiced, and no car sale or purchase was possible without the CNIC of the buyer and the seller. But unnecessary emphasis on this condition created panic among buyers and the car sales dropped.

The FBR announced this measure probably because it never asked the buyers and sellers of cars and properties about their source of income. Before announcing this measure, the FBR should have analysed its database and confronted those that failed to register purchases in their tax returns or have filed no tax return.

The revenue collector was not serious in its endeavor to document the economy. All measures were announced for public consumption only.

A law already exists for nabbing black-marketers or asset owners that do not file any tax returns and there are millions of them. A law also exists to confiscate the smuggled items that are openly sold in markets all around Pakistan, but all of them are non-functional.

When you introduce reforms without having the muscle to implement them, you create a panic in the market. The vested interests make sure to fleece the consumers in the name of reforms that practically are non-starters. The public starts feeling the pinch of unimplemented reforms. It only fattens their pockets further. The writ of the government starts loosening and chaos replaced the calm in the markets.

Reforms are introduced successfully in those societies where the implementation of existing laws is strong, where no one dares to violate rules, where appointments are purely on merit, where the regulators are fully independent and competent, and their appointment is legit. You cannot introduce reforms in societies where smugglers and tax evaders are revered, where there is no genuine accountability, where vindictive practices prevail, where opponents are suppressed, where media is gagged.

It is the bad luck of this nation that it has always been exploited in the name of reforms that are not implemented. Each reform brings more miseries for the people and increases inequalities.

The vested interests get richer and richer, while the common man poorer and poorer. It is a clear case of bad governance and the absence of will of the government to confront the law breakers and pressurise the poor.